Shirley Doris (Batdorf) Miller, 88,

Birdsboro, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Mifflin Center, Shillington.

Born November 17, 1930, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ellen and John Batdorf. She was married to George John Miller Jr., who passed in 2007. Shirley was a seamstress,working at Temple Apparel, Temple, and Dolfin Swimwear, Mohnton, retiring in 1992.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda A., wife of Timothy J. Schrum, Corona, Calif.; and her son, George R. Miller, Mohnton. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Timothy and Justin Schrum, and Matthew and Mackenzie Miller; as well as two great-granddaughters, Jennifer and Alyssa Schrum.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Kyle Miller.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Monday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, followed by burial at

Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

