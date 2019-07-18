Shirley died peacefully at ManorCare LaureLdale on July 9.

She is already being missed by her

husband of 71 years, Ralph, and their son, Randall, of Temple. She was born and raised in Reading,the daughter of Paul Rhoads and Mary Wertz Rhoads. Her brother, Harvey Rhoads and wife, Helen, live in Brandon, Florida.

She was predeceased by her brother, Donald; and is

survived by 10 nephews and a niece.

Shirley will be remembered as a very faithful member of Reading North congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her firm hope in God's promise of a resurrection to an earthly paradise was an inspiration to her spiritual family. She

truly loved the earth,the animals and all of God's creation.

A memorial service for Shirley will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 509 Madison Ave., Reading Pa. 19605 on Friday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.



