Shirley M. (Segner) Pfefferle, 83, entered into rest, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her
residence in Windsor Twp., York Co. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Pfefferle.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2650 Freysville Rd., Red Lion, with her pastor, the Rev. Paul N. Frank officiating.
A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be private in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 20, 1935, in Mohnton, Berks Co., she was a daughter of the late Tyson P. and Nora E. (Miller) Segner. She was a 1953 graduate of Caernarvon High School.
She was employed at Thompson Equipment Machine Company Inc., from 1961-1992, where she became the
company's vice president and co-owner.
A member of Emanuel Lutheran Church-Freysville, she was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority-York and member/past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Red Lion.
Mrs. Pfefferle is survived by two daughters, Beth A. (Lehr) Kollosch and husband, Brian, of Red Lion; and Diane M. (Lehr) Smith, of Brighton, Colo.; four grandchildren: Hope A. Kollosch and wife, Diane; Laura L. Myers and husband, William; Heather E. Atkinson and husband, Sawyer; and Matthew R. Smith; one great-grandson, Quintin Myers; two stepsisters, Naomi Pritchard and Marian Henry, both of Reading; three stepchildren: Christine Dubbs, and Steven and Douglas Pfefferle; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jason P. Smith; and brother, Charles Segner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.