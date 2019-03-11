Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Segner) Pfefferle.

Shirley M. (Segner) Pfefferle, 83, entered into rest, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her

residence in Windsor Twp., York Co. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Pfefferle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2650 Freysville Rd., Red Lion, with her pastor, the Rev. Paul N. Frank officiating.

A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be private in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, is in charge of arrangements.

Born July 20, 1935, in Mohnton, Berks Co., she was a daughter of the late Tyson P. and Nora E. (Miller) Segner. She was a 1953 graduate of Caernarvon High School.

She was employed at Thompson Equipment Machine Company Inc., from 1961-1992, where she became the

company's vice president and co-owner.

A member of Emanuel Lutheran Church-Freysville, she was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority-York and member/past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club, Red Lion.

Mrs. Pfefferle is survived by two daughters, Beth A. (Lehr) Kollosch and husband, Brian, of Red Lion; and Diane M. (Lehr) Smith, of Brighton, Colo.; four grandchildren: Hope A. Kollosch and wife, Diane; Laura L. Myers and husband, William; Heather E. Atkinson and husband, Sawyer; and Matthew R. Smith; one great-grandson, Quintin Myers; two stepsisters, Naomi Pritchard and Marian Henry, both of Reading; three stepchildren: Christine Dubbs, and Steven and Douglas Pfefferle; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jason P. Smith; and brother, Charles Segner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.




