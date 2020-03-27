|
|
Shirley Jean Pike, 87, of Blandon, passed away March 26, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Clifford J. Pike, and they were married for 60 years. Born in Reading, Pa., on January 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Carrie L. (Englehart) Reaser. Shirley was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as an installation manager for Sears and Roebuck for over 20 years. She also worked for Prizer-Painter Manufacturing. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children: William J. Pike, of Minnesota; Keith, husband of Lynda Pike, of Coatesville; John, husband of Jacqueline Pike, of Reading; and David Pike, of Temple. Other survivors include a sister, Janet Shade, of Reading; two nephews, Jack and Jason Shade. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tiffany, Tara, Jenna, Ryan, Allison, Nicholas, Ruby and Frances. Graveside service will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, on Monday, March 30, at 12:00 p.m. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020