Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Pike

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Pike Obituary
Shirley Jean Pike, 87, of Blandon, passed away March 26, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Clifford J. Pike, and they were married for 60 years. Born in Reading, Pa., on January 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late James F. and Carrie L. (Englehart) Reaser. Shirley was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed as an installation manager for Sears and Roebuck for over 20 years. She also worked for Prizer-Painter Manufacturing. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children: William J. Pike, of Minnesota; Keith, husband of Lynda Pike, of Coatesville; John, husband of Jacqueline Pike, of Reading; and David Pike, of Temple. Other survivors include a sister, Janet Shade, of Reading; two nephews, Jack and Jason Shade. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tiffany, Tara, Jenna, Ryan, Allison, Nicholas, Ruby and Frances. Graveside service will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, on Monday, March 30, at 12:00 p.m. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -