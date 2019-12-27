Home

Shirley Remaley Obituary
Shirley M. (Deisher) Remaley, 84, of Kutztown, passed away in her home December 26, 2019. Born in Molltown, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Verla L. (Heinly) Deisher. She was the wife of David B. Remaley for 63 years. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1953. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Sue A., wife of Joseph L Costello; grandchildren, Jacob E. Costello and Anna V. Costello. She was preceded in death by sister, Arlene H. Kunkel; and brother, Curtis G. Deisher. Visitation with the family January 4, 2020, in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, 346 West Main St., Kutztown, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private. Her desire was to leave her earthly life quietly and without ceremony or testament.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
