1/1
Shirley Rentz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Rentz, 84, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:07 am in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Rentz who passed away August 25, 1993. Born in West Reading, Mrs. Rentz was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary (Deisher) Stoudt. She was a member of St. Thomas UCC, Bernville and was a graduate of Reading High School. Mrs. Rentz was a switch board operator at Bell Telephone and was a member of Telephone Pioneers. She is survived by her sons Richard A. Rentz of Shillington; Kevin S. Rentz, husband of Lori M. Rentz of West Lawn; Keith S. Rentz of Nashville, TN and her grandson Darryl K. Rentz. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Dr. Daniel D. Lute will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Shirley A. Rentz’s loss of Richard P. Rentz. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved