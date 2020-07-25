Shirley Rentz

Shirley A. Rentz, 84, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:07 am in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Rentz who passed away August 25, 1993. Born in West Reading, Mrs. Rentz was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary (Deisher) Stoudt. She was a member of St. Thomas UCC, Bernville and was a graduate of Reading High School. Mrs. Rentz was a switch board operator at Bell Telephone and was a member of Telephone Pioneers. She is survived by her sons Richard A. Rentz of Shillington; Kevin S. Rentz, husband of Lori M. Rentz of West Lawn; Keith S. Rentz of Nashville, TN and her grandson Darryl K. Rentz. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Dr. Daniel D. Lute will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Wednesday 9:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Shirley A. Rentz’s loss of Richard P. Rentz. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com