Shirley Rose Oliver
Shirley “Cookie” Rose Oliver Shirley “Cookie” Rose Oliver, 68, of Reading, entered eternal rest on November 16, 2020. Born November 6, 1952, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Irvin Wessner & Rose Oliviero. Cookie’s spirit will be carried on by her; 2 cousins Michael A. Oliviero Sr., & his wife Carmela, of Cumru Twp.; Dennis P. Oliviero, & his wife Colleen, of Wyomissing; 2 godchildren Michael A. Oliviero Jr., & Apollonia Fuller & 6 nieces & Nephews Oriana, Brittany, Francesca, Nicholas, Vincent & Dennis. A viewing for Cookie is scheduled at Theo C. Auman Inc., 247 Penn St., Reading on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6 - 8:30 PM. Prayer services will commence at 8:30 PM, with Deacon Christopher May officiating. Another viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd.,Laureldale. In accordance with CDC guidelines, attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing & face masks are required in the funeral home. To view full obituary & to share expressions of sympathy with Cookie’s family, please visit www.TheoCAuman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
