Shirley Schaeffer

Shirley M. (Wean) Schaeffer, 85, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Robert W. Schaeffer, who passed away on March 5, 2001. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (DeHart) Wean and was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, vacationing with her family, kite flying and was a Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Shirley worked as a clerk at Meridian Bank for many years until her retirement. Shirley is survived by her children: Cynthia L. Mohr (Frederick), Exeter Twp., Brian K. Schaeffer (Ellen Steudle), Holly, MI, Cathy S. Mulligan (James), Hershey; seven grandchildren: Christy D’Angelo (John), Corinne Mohr, Jack Mulligan, Sam Mulligan, Maggie Steudle-Schaeffer, Rayce Steudle-Schaeffer, and Jessica Pottiger (Eric); and seven great-grandchildren: Anthony, Vincent, Harrison, Oliver (predeceased), Charles, Miles and Aubrey. She is predeceased by her sister Geraldine Wagner. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com