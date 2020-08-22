1/1
Shirley Schaeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. (Wean) Schaeffer, 85, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Robert W. Schaeffer, who passed away on March 5, 2001. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (DeHart) Wean and was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, vacationing with her family, kite flying and was a Philadelphia Eagles Fan. Shirley worked as a clerk at Meridian Bank for many years until her retirement. Shirley is survived by her children: Cynthia L. Mohr (Frederick), Exeter Twp., Brian K. Schaeffer (Ellen Steudle), Holly, MI, Cathy S. Mulligan (James), Hershey; seven grandchildren: Christy D’Angelo (John), Corinne Mohr, Jack Mulligan, Sam Mulligan, Maggie Steudle-Schaeffer, Rayce Steudle-Schaeffer, and Jessica Pottiger (Eric); and seven great-grandchildren: Anthony, Vincent, Harrison, Oliver (predeceased), Charles, Miles and Aubrey. She is predeceased by her sister Geraldine Wagner. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved