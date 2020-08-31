Shirley Schwab

Shirley M. (Hummel) Schwab, 84, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on her birthday, Friday, August 28th in Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg. Shirley was married to the late Robert L. Schwab who passed away January 14, 1998. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Lester D. Hummel and Lillian (Berk) Hummel. She was a patient transporter for twenty two years for the Reading Hospital retiring in 1998. She was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church in Blandon. Shirley loved her family dearly and was a very giving mother and grandmother. Shirley always looked at the positive side of life. Surviving are two loving children, Barry L. Schwab and wife Wendy Schwab of Sinking Spring and Heidi L. Wenrich and husband John Wenrich of Riverview Park. There are two grandchildren, Garrett Wenrich and Tara Pacharis and husband Rob. Also, there is a great grandchild, Grayson Pacharis. There are two sisters, Margaret Berger and husband Gerald Berger and Janice Herr and husband John Herr. She is predeceased by four brothers, Lester, Eugene, Richard, and Kenneth Hummel. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, at the request of the family, the funeral services will be private with interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Berks, P. O. Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA, 19610. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com