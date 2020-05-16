Shirley A. (Delp) Selig, 97, formerly of Temple, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was recently a resident of Fairlane Gardens Home Reading. She was the daughter of the late William and Magdalena Delp and was not expected to live past two years old due to medical issues at birth. She outlived everyone! She was predeceased by her only child, Terry Delp; brothers: Earl, Elam and Robert; sisters: Edna, Doris and Joan. She would always talk about how much she “loved her Terry”. Shirley loved Elvis Presley and peanut butter cups. She worked many years and retired from the Bachman Foods Corporation. She was a member of Zion Spies Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held at Zion Spies Lutheran Church Cemetery, 310 Spies Church Rd., Reading, PA 19606 on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Rebecca Knox officiating. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.