Shirley B. Snyder, 84, formerly of Exeter Township, passed away January 22, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born in Oley, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Esther (Bush) Fick. Shirley graduated from Mt. Penn High School. She was employed in the medical record department by Reading Hospital, Community General and St. Joseph’s Hospital for over 50 years, retiring in 2012. Shirley was a member of Zion Spies Lutheran Church. She loved her dogs, birds, embroidery, baking, angels, and most importantly her family. Shirley is survived by her two children, Darrell R. (Jane) Snyder, Fleetwood; Brenda L. (Robert) Miley, Exeter Twp; one sister, Linda (Alan) Feltner, Muhlenberg Twp.; two step-grandchildren, Erik Roshong and Carrie Hartley; and two step great-grandchildren, Ryan and Nikki. She was predeceased by three siblings: Elizabeth Noll, Ethel Angstadt, and Oscar Fick, Jr. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. 739 Penn Avenue West Reading. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zoe’s House, Animal Rescue League or the Humane Society in Shirley’s memory. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020