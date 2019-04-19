Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Minnich) Steffy.

Shirley M. Steffy, 84, of Cumru Township, passed away April 17, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Richard C.

Steffy, who passed away June 16, 2016.

Born in Hegins, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Lulu R. (Kimmel) Minnich.

She was an administrative assistant for Bush-Miller, Reading.

Shirley was an active member of St. Mark's UCC, serving as recorder, money counter and enjoyed their Bible study group. She is survived by her sons, Terry L. Steffy,

Wernersville, Dr. Kevin R. Steffy, San Diego, Calif.; and her brother, James, husband of Natalie Minnich, Lower

Heidelberg Twp.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Aaron, Charles, Leonard, Lamar and Jesse Minnich.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation

Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Charles S. Nease will officiate. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Please remember Shirley by making contributions, in lieu of flowers, to St. Mark's UCC, 211 W. Greenwich St., Reading, PA 19601-2720. www.kleefuneralhome.com



