Shirley V. “Grammaw” Santilli, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in her home in Shoemakersville. She was born June 6, 1934, in Mohrsville, daughter of the late Edmund and Virginia (Kauffman) Einsel. She was a 1952 graduate of Perry High School in Shoemakersville. She was the wife of John T. Santilli, to whom she was married for 66 years. In addition to her husband, Shirley is also survived by her daughters: Robin L. Santilli, Lorrie (Santilli) Wolfinger, wife of Thomas W. Wolfinger, Lizabeth V. (Santilli) Kozloski, and son-in-law, Michael T. Kozloski. John and Shirley have six grandchildren: Andrew M. Kozloski, Matthew J. Kozloski, Nathan M. Kozloski, Seth T. Wolfinger, husband of Andrea (Ehrenfeld), Sara (Wolfinger) Parry, wife of Jeremiah Parry, and Hannah (Wolfinger) Cuzzupe, wife of Marc Cuzzupe. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Tavian and Torrin Parry, Julia and Natalie Wolfinger, and Grant and Edison Cuzzupe. Although Shirley was an only child, she was thrilled to join the big Santilli family, loving her second parents and all of her new brothers and sisters. She treasured all of the children in her life. She was a feisty, fun-loving Grammaw to many. Everyone became family when they met Shirley and Johnny. As her daughters grew-up she was deeply involved in the community as a Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader. She helped to plan the annual Children’s Fair as a member of the Shoemakersville Recreation Board. Shirley was in the Perry Elementary PTA. She was a member of the Hamburg Area School Board for nearly 20 years, serving as the president in 1984-85. She was the secretary for her husband John’s company, San-Tool Inc. for 38 years. She was a member of the St. Timothy’s choir and Church Council, taught Sunday school and served on the Birch Hill Cemetery Board. Shirley was a eucharistic minister for St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, regularly visiting patients in the Laurel Nursing Home. Shirley is the author of a children’s book, “Trouble in Treeville,” written in 1967, published in 2013. Shirley spent many years helping those less fortunate or in need of assistance. Everyone would be welcomed to a smile when encountering Shirley. Shirley loved to cross stitch, knit, and crochet. Friends and family can look around their homes to easily find a token of her handiwork. Grammaw Santilli led a full life, nurturing others to always be kind to one another. In 1984, Shirley received the Service Above Self Award from the Shoemakersville/Leesport Rotary, and in 2000, the Friends of Education award from the Hamburg Area Education Association. The Santilli family is extremely appreciative of the numerous caregivers that supported Shirley with respect, dignity and compassion during the final years and days of her life. Family and friends may extend their sympathy to the family at a viewing on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, with viewing prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, 700 S. Fourth Street #C Hamburg, PA, 19526 or Mary’s Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Boulevard, Reading, PA, 19611. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019