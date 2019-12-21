|
Shirley A. (Schaffer) Vaughan, 60 of Reading, passed away on Dec. 15 peacefully in her residence. She was the Fiancé of Estevan Sanchez. Born in Reading, PA., she was the daughter of Brenda L (Templin) Schaffer of Exeter Twp and Norman E. Schaffer of Shillington, PA. Shirley enjoyed working as a home healthcare caregiver for many years from her residence. She is survived in addition to her Fiancé and Mother by one son, Jonathan M. Schaffer, Whitehall, PA; brothers, Bryan Schaffer, Exeter Twp., PA, Gary Schaffer, Lower Alsace Twp.; Sister, Patti Schaffer, Shillington, PA. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at www.chop.edu and select give a donation. Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of her arrangements 610-375-4337.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019