Shirley A. (Sheetz) Wentzel, 74, wife of Lester Wentzel, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert Sonder and Doris (Laver) Sonder. Shirley worked for 43 years as a belt looper for Osan Manufacturing and for many more years as a cook at Creekside Diner. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Spangsville. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by four sons: Stanley, husband of Michelle; Jamey; Joey, husband of Denise; and Terry; as well as a daughter, Cindy. Shirley was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Kirstie, Ashley, Brianna, Cade, Logan, Danielle and Chris. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Terry; as well as a sister, Linda In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Reading Hospital Foundation ICU. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc. www.morrellfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020