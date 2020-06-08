Shirley Zerbe
Shirley M. Zerbe, 90, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at 8:09 pm in Phoebe Berks Village Commons where she resided since April 9, 2020. Born in Reading, Ms. Zerbe was the daughter of the late James A. and Dorothy (Saylor) Zerbe. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School and a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Reading. Ms. Zerbe was employed as a secretary at Ted Black Advertising Agency in Reading for 30 years and retired in 1998 as secretary of United Methodist Church in Reading. She enjoyed bus trips with her sister Joyce and friends and enjoyed going to the New Jersey seashore. Ms. Zerbe is survived by her sister Joyce A. Wagner, wife of Paul R. Wagner of Spring Township; her nephew David A. Wagner of South Heidelberg Township and her great nephew Thomas M. Wagner of Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her nephew Richard A. “Rick” Wagner in 1997. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Stouchsburg. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
