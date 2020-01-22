|
|
Sibylla C. “Billie” Cressy, 86, of The Heritage at Green Hills, formerly of Downingtown, passed away January 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM in Manor Care, Sinking Spring where she was a guest since December 31, 2018. She was wife of LeRoy Dodge Cressy, Jr. with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William Raymond and Sybille S. (Kraft) Crooks. Billie was a 1951 graduate of Frankford H.S. and a 1968 Graduate of Temple University. She was quick to tell you that she had 2 master’s degrees plus 15 credits. She was a Sr. H.S. Teacher for 20 years at Upper Merion Sr. High School, retiring in 1991. Billie was a former member of Redemption Lutheran Church, Philadelphia and a current member of Immanuel U.C.C., Shillington. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority and Reading Chapter No. 252, Order of the Eastern Star. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children – LeRoy, D. Cressy, III husband of Rita, Phila, Susan M. Hurrell-Martin wife of James Martin, Cumru Township, William R. husband of Barbara Cressy, Phoenix, AZ, Linda E. Geckle, Downingtown, her 3 grandchildren – Ashley, Brandon, Benjamin, her 2 great Grandchildren – Isis Lachia and McKenzie Rae. She is also survived by her sister – Elizbeth R. Miller, Largo, FL and her brother – Bruce K. Crooks, Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her granddaughter – Lauren Hurrell in 1991. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 11:00-12:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. O.E.S. service at 11:45 AM. Billie’s Celebration of Life service will begin at 12 Noon officiated by the Rev. Megan Huesgen. Inurnment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please remember Billie my making contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Shriners Hospital, c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020