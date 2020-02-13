|
|
Sidney H. Freeman (10/3/1924-2/9/2020). Sidney was the only child of the late Clayton and Sadie (Lutz) Freeman. He and his first wife, Betty (Noll) were married in August 1951. They had two children: Harry Freeman, husband of Joan and Karen (Freeman), wife of Tim Hoffert along with step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. They only had one grandson: Levi Freeman. He worked as a truck driver for Northeast Lumber and Karetas Foods and continued driving his van until he was 94 years old. After Betty died on December 19, 1983, he was baptized one of Jehovah's Winesses and married Constance (Delp, Lacombe, Stoudt) on March 8, 1986. He then had three step children: Ernest Lacombe, husband of Annette, Brenda (Lacombe), wife of Richard Heffner and Justina (Stoudt), wife of Douglas Ohlinger along with step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Sidney enjoyed hoedowns, playing the harmonica and attending Christian Assemblies. There are no memorial services planned. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020