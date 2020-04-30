Simone E. Stewart, 73, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Edwin L. Stewart. They were married on March 23, 1968 and celebrated fifty-two years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the only daughter of the late Simon P. and Pearl (Moyer) Faust. Simone was a 1964 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. She attended Latin American Institute in New York. She worked as an executive assistant for Kutztown University, retiring in 2006. Simone was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale. She enjoyed reading. Simone especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Jennifer L. (Stewart), wife of Todd Martin, Downingtown; and Jonathan R. Stewart, husband of Jaime (Zawislak) Stewart, Phoenixville; and four granddaughters: Danielle, Sydney, Julie and Emily. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Strausstown Cemetery. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.