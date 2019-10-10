|
|
Sofia “Sonja” (Spolski) Dolinsky Sofia “Sonja” Dolinsky, 90, passed away October 8, 2019, in her Spring Township residence. Her husband Paul Dolinsky passed away in 2000. Born in Ukraine, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Maria (Bentkowski) Spolski. Sonja was employed for both the Berkshire Knitting Mills and Talbots before her retirement in 1981. She was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she was very active, including cooking and baking for church functions. She was a life member of the Ukrainian American Social Club, where she was a member of the ladies auxilary. Sonja enjoyed thrift store shopping, bingo and trips to the casinos. She is survived by three daughters: Stephanie M., wife of Barry Zientek, of Reading, Susan E. Miller, of Reading, and Sherry A., wife of Wade Chriswell, of Singapore. There are six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Nativity BVM Ukrainian Church, 504 Summit Ave., Reading, PA 19611. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Contributions may be made to the church at the address above. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019