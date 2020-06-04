Sonja Chamides
Sonja Chamides Sonja Chamides, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Stuart, FL. She was born in Humenne, Czechslovakia to the late Stanley and Anna Balog Vejchar, and came to America in 1938 with her mother, who was born in Reading, PA. The family has history in the region as Sonja’s maternal grandmother, Mary Demko Balog, was born in Pottstown and the family lived in Reading in the early 1920’s as well as Humenne. Sonja had a happy childhood growing up in Wyomissing and attending the elementary school across from the playground. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and studied at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL. After several semesters there, she came to New York and worked at Radio Free Europe, going to City College of New York at night. She met her husband, Robert, an architect, in New York. Sonja had a diverse career including Personal Assistant to William Salomon, Hon. Chairman Emeritus of Salomon Brothers and Executive Secretary to the General Manager of the Palm Beach Gardens Marriott, which she considered her “second home.” She loved to read, travel, loved animals, and had great empathy for the suffering of others. She is survived by her dear family and friends, including Chris and Don Matthews, their son Josh, cousins in Slovakia, and dear friend Eva Sulyok of Reading. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, who passed away in 2000. Sonja is also predeceased by her devoted companion, Christopher Paul. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in West Reading. Interment will be in the Old Town Cemetery in Humenne, Slovakia. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
