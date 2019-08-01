Sonja "Sandy" (Kendrick) Riner, 75, of Gilbertsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Pottstown Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 18, 1943, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Loring E. Kendrick Sr. and Dolores (Peer) Kendrick.

In addition to her parents, Sonja was preceded in death by brother, Loring E. Kendrick Jr.; and her companion, Ed Falicki.

Sonja was a proud graduate of the St. Maria Goretti High School, class of 1961, in Hagerstown, Md.

She was also a dedicated parishioner of the St. Columbkill RC Church in Boyertown.

Sandy would later become an employee of the J. J. Newberry Co., and shortly after her journey to

Pennsylvania, she would go on to work as the head cashier at ShopRite in Pottstown, and also become a member of the UFCW post 1776. She would further her career by going to work for the Turf Club in the administrative department, where she would later retire.

In her spare time, she loved solving crossword puzzles and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!"

whenever she had the opportunity. Sonja was also a

diehard Eagles and Philadelphia sports fan and was so proud to see her Eagles win the Super Bowl. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family; she was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to all, and she will be missed by many.

Sonja is survived by her two children, David C. Riner Jr., husband of (Meredith), of Elkton, Md., Lori A. Bitting, wife of Kenneth, of Zeiglerville. In addition to her children, she is also survived by her sister, Mona J. D'Amore, of

Waynesboro, Pa.; three grandchildren: David J. Riner,

Nicole L. Riner and Steven Michael Riner; and one

great-granddaughter, Kenzly Collier. Sonja is also survived by three nieces and one nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday,

August 4, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington St., Royersford, PA 19468. The funeral ceremony for Sonja will follow the calling time at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md., on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10016, or the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the

Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford,

Pennsylvania.



