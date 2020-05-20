Sophia Garren Sophia Garren passed away on May 19th at her residence at Phoebe Berks Gardens, just shy of her 96th birthday. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 31st, 1924 to Wypkje Bakker nee Van Der Heide and Hendrik Bakker. She was raised in Glenwood Illinois and married Robert Douglas Garren in 1947. Sophie and Bob moved to Pennsylvania in 1948 and raised their twin daughters in Levittown, Bucks County. Prior to relocating to Pennsylvania when her husband was transferred to assist in opening a new plant, Sophia worked in the science laboratory of Victor Chemical outside of Chicago. While raising her twins, Sophia volunteer as a Pink Lady at the Lower Bucks County Hospital. Later, as the girls were older, she returned to office work at the Hillman Thompson Oil Company in Trenton N.J. She was a founding member of the Faith Reformed Church in Levittown, a dedicated Bridge partner for her husband, and an accomplished bowler who for years was a proud member of the 200 Club. Throughout her life in Pennsylvania she was a staunch Phillies fan and was very disappointed that the season was suspended this Spring. In her later years she relocated again, this time to Wernersville’s Phoebe Berks campus in order to be close to her twins and grandchildren. During her time in Berks County she enjoyed attending Zion ECC of Mohnton with her daughter, Bonnie, and listening to her granddaughter sing in the choir. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband (my Bob), and two brothers. She is survived by a brother, Neil Bakker of Lansing, Illinois, two daughters, Bonnie Redcay wife of Dennis, and Judy Wentzel wife of Greg, two grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Redcay, and several nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her kindness to others, her fantastic laugh, and her love of family and friends. The private Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 22, 2020.