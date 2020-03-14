|
|
Sophie Catherine Golembiewski, 90, of Brecknock Twp., passed away in the morning hours Tuesday, February 25, 2020 of natural causes at home. Born December 28, 1929 in Oley Township, she was a daughter of the late Walter & Valeria (Blizniak) Lubas and loving wife of the late Edmund S. Golembiewski. She was a faithful member of the former Saint Anthony of Padua RC Church, Reading, now part of St. Benedicts, Mohnton. Sophie worked at Narrow Fabric Corporation and Sharpoint Incorporated. Sophie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Ann & Glenn Unger, Brecknock Twp.; her five grandchildren and their spouses: Chad & Kristi Unger, Aimee & John Strick, Ian & Beth Unger, Tyler & Amanda Unger, & Jordan & Jordan Unger. Her 11 great-grandchildren: Sophie, Jocelyn, Natalie & Tanner Strick; Ellie, Emma & Esther Unger; Hunter, London, & Cambree Unger, and Cooper Unger were her pride and joy. On her 90th birthday she found out a great-grandson would be arriving in the spring. A Memorial Mass will be celebration on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Saint Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service. Sophie will re-join her husband with her interment being at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020