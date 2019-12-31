|
Sophie A. "Be-Be", Neuheimer, 90, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Penn State-St. Joseph Mediacal Center. She was born in Ruscombmanor Township, a daughter of the late Victor and Anna (Olesiak) Neuheimer. She had worked at Lucent Technologies, Reading for 37 years retiring in 1984. Sophie was a big nature enthusiast, and avid gardener and was the family coordinator for family functions. She was a member of St. Stephen Polish National Catholic Church. She is survived by nephew, Richard A. Neuheimer, husband of Sandra Fox of Fleetwood, a niece, Heidi Bach of Blandon and other nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by seven sisters, Elizabeth J. Neuheimer, Janina Epler, Helen Neuheimer, Elizabeth V. Fina, Stephanie Bach, Anna Bechtel and Albina Neuheimer and three brothers, Adolph Neuheimer, Rudolph Neuheimer and Albert Neuheimer. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 am in Gallman-Sonoski Funeral home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. Burial will be in St. Stephen Polish National Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020