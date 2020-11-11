Sr. Mary Cecilia Jurasinski, OSBG On November 5, 2020 surrounded by her Sisters in community, Sr. Mary Cecilia Jurasinski, fell asleep in the Lord. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Ksenia Shelak, sister of Michael Jurasinski, Exeter Twp., and the late Frank, Augustine, Joseph, John, Walter, Thomas and Anna Sajdak. Born in Reading, she was a parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Reading Catholic H.S., Manor College, Immaculata College; she taught at 12th & Marion, in Reading. She entered the Order of the Sisters of Saint Basil the Great, Jesus, Lover of Humanity Province in Fox Chase, PA. She taught at Basil Academy, Manor, and became Dean of Students. She received her MA in History at Villanova Univ. and was named an Outstanding Alumna of their Graduate School. She pursued a Doctorate Degree in History at Temple Univ. In 1985, Sr. Cecilia became President of Manor College, a position she held until 2015. Under her leadership, Manor successfully passed the rigors of the Middle States Review twice; established the Ukrainian Heritage Center; the Dental Center and the Veterinary Program and expanded the holdings in the Basilead Library. Sister served on several Province and General Committees, contributing much toward the governance and spirit of the Order. Sister modeled the true Basilian spirit. A woman of deep prayer and service, she truly believed in developing her God-given gifts throughout her life. Sister’s interests included the study of the Byzantine Liturgical Tradition; St. Basil the Great; Basilian Monastic Tradition; and Ukrainian History. But mostly Sister Cecilia will be remembered for her deep faith, her gentle loving ways, and her sense of humor. Sister is lovingly mourned by her brother Michael, many nieces and nephews, grand nieces, and nephews, as well as great-grand nieces and nephews and her Sisters of Saint Basil the Great. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of St. Basil or Manor College 710 Fox Chase Rd. Jenkintown, PA19046. Memories and Condolences may be expressed at www.fletchernasevich.com
