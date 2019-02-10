Stacie L. Ash, 54, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Reading, Pa., she was the
daughter of Patricia (Lutz) Drexel.
In addition to her mother, Stacie is
survived by her children: Chad Hyneman, Robert Ash, Hollie Ash, Matthew Boyer, Dorian Ash, Ethan Ash; her siblings: Ann Ray, Steven Reppert (Deborah), Michael
Reppert, Todd Shimp; 10 grandchildren; and her soul mate, Michael R. Wilby Sr.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on
Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue,
Reading. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
, Eastern PA Chapter,
Lehigh Branch, 961 Marcon Blvd., Suite #452, Allentown, PA 18109.
Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit
www.LutzFuneralHome.com.