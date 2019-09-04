|
Stacy Lynn Gerhart, 36, girlfriend of Luke Side, with whom she resided, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital.
Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of Darryl Gerhart, husband of Stacy (Angstadt) Gerhart and Robyn (Merkel) Keenan.
Stacy was a 2001 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School and went on to The American Academy of Coders where she earned her CPC and CRC. She was
employed with St. Luke's University Hospital as a medical coder. Stacy was a member of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. She loved baking as well as the New England
Patriots and Starbucks coffee.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her sister, Sarah Kohler; and brother, Ian Kohler. She is also survived by her two grandmothers, Mary Ellen Gerhart and Josie Sematis. Stacy is sadly missed by her fur baby and beloved dog, Brady Gerhart, a.k.a Bubby.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity
Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Morrell Funeral Home, 124 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown PA 19512.
Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her fundraiser for pancreatic cancer at Pancreatic Cancer
Action Network at https://www.pancan.org/
Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc., www.morrellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019