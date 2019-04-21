Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Ball.

Stanley James Ball passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 77, surrounded by his wife and three children in Lecanto,

Florida.

Born in Reading, the son of Horace and Miriam Ball on February 1, 1942. Stan

graduated from Penn State in 1962 and married Lynda (Blessing) Ball. He was known as Mr. Wonderful for 57 beautiful years.

He was a mechanical engineer, homebuilder, business leader, inventor and entrepreneur; mentor to many and most importantly, a loving husband and father.

As a homebuilder and a past president of the Berks

County Home Builders, he embraced local business throughout the years, and assisted in starting companies that are still thriving today. Many years later, he stepped away from the building industry to travel and see the world.

Stan and Lynda enjoyed living in different places during their life together. He made many lifelong friends while

living in the United States as well as outside of the country.

Stan will be missed dearly by all and is survived by his wife Lynda; his aunt, Mildred Loeper, of Shillington, Pa.; his children: son, James Ball, wife Roberta, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; daughters, Susan Johnston, of Telluride,

Colorado, and Ann Marie Chadwell, husband Michael, of Avon, Colorado.

Known as "Grampy" to his grandchildren; his expansive knowledge, sense of humor and endless patience helped shape the minds of six of his biggest fans. He is survived by his grandchildren: Todd, Jessica and Stephanie, of

Pennsylvania and Colorado, and Christian, Cameron and Madison, of Colorado, who all have fond memories of

traveling the west with their grandparents over the

summer months and celebrating holidays with love,

laughter and family stories.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the

wonderful caregivers at the Vitas Hospice Lecanto, Florida for their kindness and compassion.

Stan will be laid to rest at Laureldale Cemetery and

Rhodes Memorial.

A celebration of his life for family and friends is set for June 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Stokesay Castle in Reading, Pa.



