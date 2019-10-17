|
|
tanley J. Boczar, 92, of Reading, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday October 15, 2019, in The Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Born in Evansville, he was a son of the late August and Rozalia (Korecki) Boczar. He is survived by his son, Bruce, husband of Nancy Boczar, of Trevose, Pa.; and his grandsons: Ross, Dale and Christian Boczar. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (Sychterz) Boczar; his daughter, Judith A. Boczar, in 2011; and his siblings: Joseph, Stanley, Theodore, Paul and Catherine. Mr. Boczar was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Albright College. He was employed by the former Dana Corporation-Parish Press Steel Division in logistics and bookkeeping retiring after 47 years of employment. Mr. Boczar was a proud veteran having served his country in the United States Army Air Corp., during World War II. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Stanley and Florence loved socializing at the Green Valley Country Club in Spring Twp. He also loved his flower gardening, playing golf and his Phillies and Eagles. Stanley in his younger years was known for playing his accordion at many social clubs and events. Most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 250 South Twelfth Street, Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. It has been suggested by the family that, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the address above in memory of Mr. Stanley J. Boczar. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc. Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019