On February 8, 2020, Stanley Eugene Fitterling passed from this life. Aged 67 years, 6 months, and 21 days. Born July 18, 1952 in Reading, Stanley always cherished his memories of growing up in rural Berks County. After graduation from Tulpehocken High School and Pennsylvania State University, Stanley worked at various occupations until he found a job at Kraft Foods in Fogelsville, PA. What he had thought would be a temporary job turned into a lifelong career. He retired early in 2015. Stanley will be remembered as an accomplished conversationalist, as a loyal friend, as a devoted husband to his wife of 40 years, Kathleen (McCord) Fitterling, and as a loving father to his son, Stanley Warren Fitterling. In addition to his wife and son, Stanley is survived by his mother, Sara Kress. Such are the lives of men. A Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stanley’s honor to , P.O. Box 22487, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020