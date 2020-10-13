1/1
Stanley J. "Butze" Andrzjewski
Stanley J. "Butze" Andrzjewski, Jr., 67, loving father, brother and friend, entered into a peaceful rest after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. A Reading High graduate ('71), and native of East Reading, no matter where Butze was, he always loved and remembered so proudly and fondly his East Reading roots and to him, this was always home. Butze was a member of various social clubs but none were closer to his heart than the East Ends A.A. Butze was a master Mr. Fix-it throughout his life in all things personal and professional. Butze had worked with the Reading Railroad, Berks County Housing Authority, and Reading Housing Authority as a Maintenance Mechanic. Butze was predeceased by his parents Stanley J. Andrzjewski, Sr. and Anna L. (Johnson); and is survived by a daughter Janis (wife of Joseph Chestnut); two step-grandchildren; brother Carl (husband of Patricia); sister Linda Haines (wife of Richard); and various aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Butze will be held on Friday, October 16 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, 239 South 9th Street, Reading, PA 19602. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Berks Encore or the Humane Society of Berks County.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
