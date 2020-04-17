|
Stanley J. Leshock Stanley J. Leshock, 79, of Mt. Carmel, PA passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Country Meadows Nursing Home, Wyomissing, PA of COVID-19. Born September 8, 1940 in Hazleton, PA he was the son of the late Stanley and Esther (Velgot) Leshock. Stan graduated from Wilson High School in West Lawn where he was an outstanding football player. After graduation he went on to attend the Reading Business Institute. He proudly went onto serve in the United States Marine Corps. After his service he worked for Firestone Tire Co. where he was transferred to various locations in eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware until his retirement. Stan was an avid bowler buy his true passion was golf. In addition, to those past times, Stan was an avid “comedian” always putting smiles on everyone’s faces. Along with his parents, preceding Stanley in death was a sister, Dorothy Schmidt wife of Lawrence S. Surviving are a brother, Leon Leshock, husband of the late Evelyn (Stern) Leshock of Sinking Spring, PA. In addition, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date both in Reading and in Mt. Carmel. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mt. Carmel, PA is in charge of the arrangements. Visit: http://www.rothermelfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020