Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Kalnoski.

Stanley C. Kalnoski, 98, affectionately know as "Stosh" by his friends and family, passed peacefully on April 11th at Berks Heim.

He was the widower of Miriam R. (Wishnieski) Kalnoski, who passed on

October 12, 2011. Born in Coatesville, Pa., he was the son of the late Roman C. and Frances (Kohan) Kalnoski.

Stanley served in the Army during World War II, 16th

Infantry Division. Serving in countries such as France,

Italy and Africa, he was awarded several service medals

including the Bronze Star, Distinguished Unit Emblem, World War II Victory Medal and the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one Silver Service Star.

He played drums with the Poly Merry Makers band for many years. He also was a member of the Polish Falcons, Holy Name Society, Oakbrook Fire Company and the

former St. Anthony's RCC.

Stanley worked for many years in the bakery industry as a salesman and driver, working for the former Schofer's Bakery and later Maier's Bakery, retiring in 1982. He and his wife, Miriam owned and operated S & M Ceramic

Studio from their home on St. Bernardine Street for many years.

He is survived by a son, Michael S. Kalnoski, husband of Patricia (Symanowicz) Kalnoski, Mohnton; daughter,

Debra A. (Kalnoski) Linton, wife of Milton H. Linton,

Lower Alsace Township; 11 grandchildren; 2 stepgrand-children; 18 great-grandchildren; 6 stepgreat-grand-children; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 stepgreat-great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, Miriam, he was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn E. (Kalnoski) Gerloff; brothers: Bernard, Frank and Edward; sisters: Stella, Frances and Sena

"Mickey."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena RCC., 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. A viewing will be held Tuesday, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading. Entombment with military honors will be in Gethsemane Cemetery following Mass.

Contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to St. Catharine of Siena RCC at the above address.

Please leave condolences online at

www.henningerfuneralhome.com.



