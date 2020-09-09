1/1
Stanley Kozlowski
Stanley G. Kozlowski, 90, of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Berkshire Center. He was the husband of the late Irene S. (Davidowski) Kozlowski who passed away November 18, 2017. Born in Reading, Mr. Kozlowski was the son of the late Walter and Stephanie (Sczur) Kozlowski. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Kozlowski was employed by Firestone in Pottstown as a tube builder for over 20 years and then as a custodian in the Wyomissing Area School District until his retirement. He is survived by his sons Mark A. Kozlowski, husband of Frances A. Kozlowski of Exeter Township; Kevin S. Kozlowski, husband of Monica A. Kozlowski of Morgantown; his grandchildren Matthew Kozlowski, husband of Elizabeth Kozlowski; Megan Clark, wife of Jordan Clark; Kaitlyn Schmidt, wife of Brandon Schmidt; Patrick and Zachary Kozlowski and his great grandchildren Julian, Emmett, Jonah and Noah. Mr. Kozlowski was preceded in death by his siblings John, Walter, Joseph, Anthony, Henry and Clara. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township. The Very Reverend Donald E. Wunderlich will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church 20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane, Reading, PA 19607 in memory of Mr. Stanley G. Kozlowski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
