Stanley Walter Wesolowski
Stanley Walter Wesolowski Stanley Walter Wesolowski, 88, of Shillington, passed away August 31, 2020 at 3:15 PM in Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern Twp. Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Anna E. (Orlinski) Wesolowski. Stanley was an engineer for General Machine Company, Newark, NJ, last working in 1976. He was a graduate of Eastside H.S, Newark, NJ, and Newark College of Engineering (NCE). Stanley enjoyed watching TV, reading, and playing chess. He is survived by special cousins – Dorothy Symanski, Carol Bell, and Mary Ellen Symanski, with whom he resided for the past 10 years. A special “Thank You” to Minerva Robles for the excellent care she gave to Stanley. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Clement on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, Kerrick & Mitti Roads, Shillington. Entombment in Alvernia Columbarium, Reading. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
