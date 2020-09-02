Stanley Walter Wesolowski Stanley Walter Wesolowski, 88, of Shillington, passed away August 31, 2020 at 3:15 PM in Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern Twp. Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Anna E. (Orlinski) Wesolowski. Stanley was an engineer for General Machine Company, Newark, NJ, last working in 1976. He was a graduate of Eastside H.S, Newark, NJ, and Newark College of Engineering (NCE). Stanley enjoyed watching TV, reading, and playing chess. He is survived by special cousins – Dorothy Symanski, Carol Bell, and Mary Ellen Symanski, with whom he resided for the past 10 years. A special “Thank You” to Minerva Robles for the excellent care she gave to Stanley. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Clement on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, Kerrick & Mitti Roads, Shillington. Entombment in Alvernia Columbarium, Reading. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com