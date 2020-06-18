Stella A. (Wisnoski) Bickleman Stella A. (Wisnoski) Bickleman, 96, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fairlane Gardens at Reading. Born in Buck Run, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late John and Catharine (Niska) Wisnoski. Stella was a graduate of Pottsville High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. She was a billing supervisor for Boscov’s for 30 years and then was employed in the BCIU Daycare Center for 10 years. Stella is survived by three sons who she loved dearly and devoted her life’s work to, John (Wendy) Bickleman of Easton, Michael Bickleman of Reading, and Joseph (Karen) Bickleman of Audubon, PA. Stella was a loving Mom-Mom to Granddaughters Theresa and Lindsay Bickleman. Stella will also be greatly missed by her cousin, Jeannine, who resides in Australia. A private interment will be held at Schwarzwald Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.