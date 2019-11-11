|
Stella V. Albrecht, 94, of Reading, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Berks Heim, Bern Twp. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Albrecht, on December 12, 1990. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Godziejewski) Sikorski. Stella is survived by her sons, Gregory J., husband of Donna M. Albrecht, of Lower Alsace Twp.; and Robert J. Albrecht, of Fleetwood. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Debra, Wendy, Brian, Beth Ann, Stephanie and Andrew. Stella is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Morgan, Riley, Courtney, Owen, Kara, Evelyn and Charlotte. Stella was preceded in death by her brother, Walter; and her sister, Clara. She was a parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp. Stella was very active helping others through her years of volunteering at Central Catholic, St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and at St. Joseph Hospital in the ladies’ auxiliary, where she was known as the “Fudge Lady.” Stella enjoyed her polka music and playing bingo but, most of all, being with family, especially at the bungalow. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Berks Heim, at 1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533, or St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, 2747 Perkiomen Ave. Reading PA 19606, in memory of Mrs. Stella V. Albrecht. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019