Stella E. (Blimline) Epler Stella E. (Blimline) Epler, 81, of Mohnton, passed away Sat., June 20, 2020 at home in the loving presence of her family. Born in Mohnton, she was a daughter of the late George & Catharine L. (Faust) Blimline and was the loving wife of over 60 years to Cameron R. Epler until his passing in July 2018. Stella enjoyed shopping and swap meets; she always found a bargain. She loved cooking, especially for the grandkids and family events. She loved her family dearly. Stella is survived by four children: Debra A. Henry, wife of Robert W. Jr., of Adamstown, Donna M. Reber, wife of James T. Sr., of Driftwood, Diane L. Bennethum, wife of Philip M. Sr., of Shillington, and Cameron R. Epler Jr., husband of Melissa L. (Speicher), of Brecknock Twp.; six grandchildren: James and Matthew Reber, Philip Jr. and Paul Bennethum, Jessica and Andrew Epler; and 10 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Roy Blimline, Stanley Blimline, Leon Blimline and Sandra Cramner. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Catharine E. Henry; and nine siblings: Catherine Zimmerman, Georgia Blimline, Raymond Blimline, George Blimline, Richard Blimline, John Blimline, Nancy Blimline, Ray Blimline, & Lewis Blimline. A Viewing will be held Fri., June 26th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Emmanuel Cemetery, Mohnton officiated by Rev. Debora K. Grifford. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.