Stella Jenkins Hayes, age 88, of
Fleetwood, Pa. passed away August 10, 2019, at home with her loving family members at her bedside.
She was the widow of the late John Saylor Hayes, who passed away in 2014. They
were married for 63 years.
Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Jenkins and Stella Logan. Stella was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.
She was the owner of Stella's Pretzels, Chips, and Snacks at the Leesport Farmers Market and at the Geist's Snack Stand at the Reading
Fairgrounds Farmers' Market. In her life she enjoyed
walking on the beach and collecting sea shells. She enjoyed canning apples. She enjoyed working with the painting kits from the painter and art instructor Bob Ross.
Stella was very grateful in years past when the Reformed U.C.C ., Church of Fleetwood, Pa., came by at Christmas times to sing Christmas carols.
She leaves behind her loving children, John, Janet,
Richard, and Jennifer; three grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services are being handled privately by the family.
Internment will be in Wildwood Cemetery located in
Williamsport, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019