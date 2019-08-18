Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Hayes


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Hayes Obituary

Stella Jenkins Hayes, age 88, of

Fleetwood, Pa. passed away August 10, 2019, at home with her loving family members at her bedside.

She was the widow of the late John Saylor Hayes, who passed away in 2014. They

were married for 63 years.

Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Jenkins and Stella Logan. Stella was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She was the owner of Stella's Pretzels, Chips, and Snacks at the Leesport Farmers Market and at the Geist's Snack Stand at the Reading

Fairgrounds Farmers' Market. In her life she enjoyed

walking on the beach and collecting sea shells. She enjoyed canning apples. She enjoyed working with the painting kits from the painter and art instructor Bob Ross.

Stella was very grateful in years past when the Reformed U.C.C ., Church of Fleetwood, Pa., came by at Christmas times to sing Christmas carols.

She leaves behind her loving children, John, Janet,

Richard, and Jennifer; three grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services are being handled privately by the family.

Internment will be in Wildwood Cemetery located in

Williamsport, Pa.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.