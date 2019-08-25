Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Honey Brook
141 Pequea Avenue
Honey Brook, PA 19344
610-273-3399
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Hayes


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Stella Hayes Obituary

Stella Jenkins Hayes, age 88, of

Fleetwood, Pa., passed away August 10, 2019, at home, with her loving family

members at her bedside.

She was the widow of the late John Saylor Hayes, who passed away in 2014. They

were married for 63 years. Born in

Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Jenkins and Stella

Logan. Stella was a 1948 graduate of

Williamsport High School and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She was the owner of Stella's Pretzels, Chips, and Snacks at the Leesport Farmers Market and at the Geist's Snack Stand at the Reading

Fairgrounds Farmers' Market. In her life she enjoyed

walking on the beach and collecting seashells. She enjoyed canning apples. She enjoyed working with the painting kits from the painter and art instructor Bob Ross. Stella was very grateful in years past when the Reformed U.C.C., Church of Fleetwood, Pa., came by at Christmastime to sing Christmas carols.

She leaves behind her loving children: John, Janet,

Richard and Jennifer; three grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services are being handled privately by the family.

Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery located in

Williamsport, Pa. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Honey Brook, Pa., has been entrusted with Stella's arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.