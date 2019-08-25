|
Stella Jenkins Hayes, age 88, of
Fleetwood, Pa., passed away August 10, 2019, at home, with her loving family
members at her bedside.
She was the widow of the late John Saylor Hayes, who passed away in 2014. They
were married for 63 years. Born in
Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Jenkins and Stella
Logan. Stella was a 1948 graduate of
Williamsport High School and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.
She was the owner of Stella's Pretzels, Chips, and Snacks at the Leesport Farmers Market and at the Geist's Snack Stand at the Reading
Fairgrounds Farmers' Market. In her life she enjoyed
walking on the beach and collecting seashells. She enjoyed canning apples. She enjoyed working with the painting kits from the painter and art instructor Bob Ross. Stella was very grateful in years past when the Reformed U.C.C., Church of Fleetwood, Pa., came by at Christmastime to sing Christmas carols.
She leaves behind her loving children: John, Janet,
Richard and Jennifer; three grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services are being handled privately by the family.
Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery located in
Williamsport, Pa. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Honey Brook, Pa., has been entrusted with Stella's arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019