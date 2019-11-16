Home

Stella K. (Karwoski) Blatt

Stella K. (Karwoski) Blatt Obituary
Stella K. Blatt, 90, passed away November 12, 2019, in Berks Heim. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Felix H. and Alexandria (Kukowski) Karwoski. She was predeceased by her former husband, Frank A. Blatt Sr. She was employed by Narrow Fabric and retired from Meridian Bank. Stella was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Polish Falcons. She is survived by her son, Frank A. Blatt Jr., and his wife, Fae, of Reading. There are two granddaughters, Corinne, wife of Toby Schoedler, of West Reading, and Lori, of Catasauqua. There are four great-grandchildren: Kylie, Makenna, Ashleigh and Austin; and two great-great-granddaughters. There is also a niece, Patricia Cinfici; and a great-niece, Francesca Cinfici. She was predeceased by a sister, Anna Karwoski; and a brother, Marion Karwoski. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary RC Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., 910 Chestnut Street, Reading. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
