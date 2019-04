Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Leibelsperger.

Stella A. Leibelsperger, 101, of Kutztown, passed away in her home, April 1, 2019. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Gift) Leibelsperger. Stella was retired from the Navy and Kutztown University.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Graveside services on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2 p.m., at St. Peters Cemetery, Richmond Township.

Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.