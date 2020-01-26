|
|
Stella B. McIntyre, 88, of Wyomissing, passed away January 24, 2020, in Reading (PA) Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew McIntyre. Stella was born in Boston, Mass., in 1931. She was the daughter of the late Myron and Shahan Beylickjian, who emigrated to Boston from Armenia around 1920. Stella was proud of her Armenian heritage, among other things her freezer was always stocked with lamejun and she was renowned far and wide for her beroeg and cheroek, likewise, always in ample supply. She grew up in Belmont, Mass., and married Andrew McIntyre in 1951. Stella and Andy (Da) moved to 51 Frost Street in Framingham in 1960. She raised her three daughters there and lived there for 50 years until moving to Wyomissing, Pa., in 2010. Stella loved good food and wine, her long, close relationship with her sister, Myra, jazz, her backyard birds, her Sunday New York Times and her family most of all. Her sense of style was amazing. She loved to talk and laugh with everyone, and she radiated happiness, kindness and love like no one else. She is survived by her three daughters and three sons-in-law: Shahan and George McCracken, Mohrsville, Pa.; Lisa and Carl Schultz, Camp Hill, Pa.; and Andrea and Bob Joyce, San Jose, Calif. She is also survived by two siblings, Karnig Beylickjian, Arizona; and Myra Shahan, Boston, Mass.; six grandchildren: Sarah Reigel, wife to Samuel, Shillington, Pa.; Andrew Case, husband to Amanda, West Lafayette, Ind.; Brendan; Sarah Alexandra; Thomas; and Bobby; three great-grandchildren: Leslie Reigel, Palm Harbor, Fla.; Zachary Reigel, husband to Caela, Mohnton, Pa.; and Jacob Reigel, Lena Case and Maren Case; and two great-great-grandsons, Carsyn Reigel and Zayn Reigel. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, with a burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020