More Obituaries for Stella Grebloskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella R. (Naspinsky) Grebloskie

Stella R. (Naspinsky) Grebloskie Obituary
Stella R. (Naspinsky) Grebloskie, 95, formerly of St. Lawrence, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. She was the wife of Joseph J. Grebloskie, who passed away on July 20, 2012. Born in Mahanoy Plane, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Simon and Julia (Ivancick) Naspinsky. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church, was active with Schwarzwald Senior Citizens and with Olivett Boys’ and Girls’ Club. Stella was employed by Luden’s and was then an inspector for R.M. Palmer Company. She was lastly employed in the gift wrap department of John Wannamakers for many years until her retirement. Stella is survived by her son, Eugene J., husband of Barbara K., Landenberg, Pa.; daughter, Marcia J., wife of Barry Hinner, Exeter; grandsons: E. Steven Grebloskie, husband of Nicole C., Brett, husband of Amy Hinner, Matthew Hinner, fiance of Jordan Knisley; great-grandsons, Gabriel Grebloskie and Joseph Hinner; and her sister, Helen, widow of Fred Oleksiak, of Philadelphia. She is predeceased by her son, Richard Grebloskie. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with services beginning at 12:00 noon in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn 19606. Interment will be at St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery, Kenhorst. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Manatawny Manor, Benevolent Care Fund, 30 Old Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
