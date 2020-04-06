Home

Stephania Demko Obituary
Stephania Demko, 92, of Exeter Township, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Berkshire Commons. She was the wife of the late Francis Demko, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her sons: Frank P. Demko, husband of Dorothy D.Demko, of Exeter Township; Gregory E. Demko, husband of Trudy M. Demko, of Exeter Township; David J. Demko, husband of Deb Demko, of Exeter Township; and her nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com to view the obituary in its entirety and to offer condolences. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
