Stephanie L. Raihl, 52, of Womelsdorf died suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Reading on March 22, 1967 a daughter of the late Richard J. Raihl, who also died on December 26, 2019 and the late Mildred M. Schaeffer who died on December 18, 2003. She is survived by her siblings, Harry L. Raihl; Rachael A. Renninger; and Elizabeth L. Raihl. She was also predeceased by her brother, Daniel A. Raihl on March 7, 2003. Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf with the Rev. June E. Bair officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf has charge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.MullFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
