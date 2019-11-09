|
Stephen Anthony Doleniak, 83, passed away in his sleep from natural causes in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Stephen, mostly known as Steve or Sonny, was the son of the late Samuel Doleniak and Anna Tazik. He was born in Reading, PA on May 7, 1936. He was playing saxophone with The Spadesmen when he met his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Doleniak (Craley). He is survived by four children: Michelle Hawkes, Stephanie Doleniak, Jason Doleniak and Tiffany Doleniak; as well as a granddaughter, Sophie Doleniak, whom he loved so dearly; and Anthony Perez, whom he loved as his own grandson. “Sonny,” as his sisters and brother called him, is predeceased by his sisters: Rosie Keener, Dolly Pizzo, Anna Mae Kern; and his brother, Arthur Doleniak, all of whom loved playing card games at every holiday and family gathering. There are also several nieces and nephews. Steve loved jazz, once had the opportunity to play his sax with The Classics IV, and also made a record with Vic & The Catalinas on Pagoda Records. Steve was a roofer for most of his life, working past the age of 70, but his main passion in life was making stained glass Tiffany lamp and window reproductions. He spent many hours in the basement each evening cutting glass at his workbench to create beautiful works of art up until a few years ago. He would take road trips to Michigan and New Jersey to handpick sheets of glass to use for his lamps and windows. He had a unique and offbeat sense of humor, always wanting to make people laugh, but was also a very compassionate and loving person. He will be missed, but his spirit will live on in the beauty around us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family to help cover past medical expenses, as well as funeral costs. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
