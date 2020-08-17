Stephen A. Mast Stephen A. Mast, 64, lost his long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on August 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Steve’s unwavering positive attitude allowed him to weather multiple metastases and treatments over four years, and when there were no options left, his love for family and friends gave him the will to continue persevering. Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon (Maurer) Mast; his two sons, Christopher, partner to Heather Adams, Lower Alsace Township, and Michael, fiancé to Sarah Freitag, Brooklyn NY; along with his beloved dog, Chloe. He is the son of Barry L. and Anna May Mast, Lower Alsace Township, and is survived by four sisters: Linda Mast Chavez, West Reading; Louise Mack, Lower Alsace Township; Lisa Cerne (wife of Richard Cerne), Eden, NY; and Lorraine Mast, Lower Alsace Township. Also, three nieces and four nephews. Steve was the ultimate outdoorsman. Living on Neversink Mountain, there wasn’t a chainsaw or a dead tree he didn’t like. He loved hunting and fishing, watching the Philadelphia Eagles & Penn State Football, attending fishing & bear camp with his buds, grilling with family and friends, and traveling with his wife. Most recently, he and Sharon celebrated 40 years of marriage with a trip to Nova Scotia and enjoyed a family trip with his wife, sons and their partners to St. Croix. In his earlier days, Steve was an avid amateur cyclist and often competed in the WEEU cycle series. ‘Puttering’ was Steve’s middle name and he always had a half dozen projects started. In March, he began building a beautiful garden as his final gift to his family. When his body started to shut down, his sons, nephew, and close friends jumped into action so he could enjoy the fruits of the finished product. Steve had a great mind, a strong work ethic and altruistic nature, and never hesitated to help his family and friends. He was a man of solid character. And everyone enjoyed his dry sense of humor. Steve attended Mt. Penn Jr./Sr. High School but graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1974. He attended Penn State University, State College, and is a graduate of Albright College. Steve spent his career in various professional positions for AT&T, Lucent Technology and Agere Systems retiring after 25 years of service. After enjoying a 2-year stint supporting his brother-in-law at Berks Container Recovery, Steve had a desire to re-enter the manufacturing field and spent the last 11 years at Carpenter Technology, retiring in December 2019 as an area manager in Bar Finish. Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. Fifth St., Reading, is supporting the Mast Family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a living memorial tree to be planted in a national park (thetreesremember.com
); a donation to Berks Nature for the continued support of preserving Neversink Mountain (www.berksnature.org
) or a donation to Thomas Jefferson Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation (hospitals.jefferson.edu
). Due to Covid-19, the family will host a celebration of life in September for family, friends, neighbors and coworkers. An updated obituary will be posted near that time with further details. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.henningerfuneralhome.com
.