Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Mace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Mace, 98, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away Thursday October 24, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the husband of the late Anna M. (Zienkiewicz) Mace; they had been married 66 years. Born in Humboldt, Pa., son of the late Stephen C. Mace and Clara E. (Shoup) Mace. Steve was a 1939 graduate of Hazel Township High School. He joined the Army in 1942. During WWII, he served in the 80th Infantry Division. Spending 274 days in the field participating in all five major battles Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace, Central Europe and the Battle of the Bulge. During this time, he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. In the summer of 1948, he became a student officer at the Ross Leffler School of Conservation, leading to a 38-year career with the Pennsylvania Game Commission ,which ended in 1980 as the supervisor of the Southeast Division, Reading. Steve was a Mason, belonging to York Lodge #266, York, Pa., and the Harrisburg Consistory. Steve’s philosophy on life was simple. Every day is a good day. Your day is what you make of it. He lived his life as such. Always good days, always making his own good luck and giving to those around him. He parted from this life accomplishing everything he wanted to-no regrets. Steve is survived by his children: Stephen C. Mace Jr.. husband of Susie (Spatz) Mace, of Powells Point, N.C., Janice A. (Mace), wife of Andrew Bieber, of St. Lawrence, Lisa M. (Mace), wife of John McKeon, of Fleetwood; daughter-in-law, Shelia D. (Eisenhardt) Mace, of Leesport; grandchildren: Stephen C. Mace V, Amy Mace, Erich Mace, Stephanie Krick, Andrew Kramer, Bailey McKeon and Taylor McKeon; also great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Nicole Krick, Leland Harold Kramer and Eva Joy Mace. Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Mace; great-grandson Finn Harold Kramer; and his siblings: Edward, George, Ruth, Emma and Mabel. A viewing will be Monday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pricetown Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen’s name to Middle Creek Wild Life Museum: PA Game Commission-Conservation Heritage Museum, Middle Creek Waterfowl Area, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now